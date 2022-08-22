MasterChef's Nick DiGiovanni Just Broke Yet Another Food World Record
There are some food competition show contestants who go on to have great showbiz careers, while others seemingly disappear into the ether. For every Brooke Williamson and Guy Fieri, there are dozens of chefs we never hear from again. Then there are those who don't end up winning their competition, but who manage to fight their way into the spotlight time and again with sheer persistence and outside-the-box thinking, like Nick DiGiovanni.
DiGiovanni is a chef who many may know for his third-place finish in Season 10 of "MasterChef" (via Delish). He may not have finished first, but he's channeled his appearance into a successful social media career. DiGiovanni has more than 6.38 million subscribers on YouTube, 9.1 million followers on TikTok, and graduated from Harvard with a degree in "Food and Climate," a major he designed himself. Not content to stop there, DiGiovanni set his sights on another achievement: getting his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.
DiGiovanni fed his appetite to break another record
If you're wondering where you've heard the name "Nick DiGiovanni" before, especially if you haven't watched "MasterChef," it might be for his headline-making culinary world records. He broke one sweet Guinness World Record in 2021 when he made the world's largest cake pop with TikToker Lynn Davis. They broke another in June 2022, with the world's largest chicken nugget. Now, DiGiovanni has made history again, this time as a diner rather than as a chef (per The Boston Globe).
Along with social media collaborator Davis, DiGiovanni announced on Instagram that they had broken the Guinness World Record for eating at the most fast food restaurants in 24 hours. The previous record was 50, but DiGiovanni and Davis ate at 69 different fast food eateries in the New York City metro area on August 10, 2022. Now, the duo holds three Guinness World Records together. DiGiovanni may not have won his season of "MasterChef," but thanks to his creative work ethic, he's still very much in the spotlight.