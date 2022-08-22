Why Alison Brie Never Wants To Own A Restaurant

Celebrity restaurants really run the gamut when it comes to quality and reputation. In fact, there are a lot of celebrity restaurants that totally flopped, from Steven Spielberg's submarine-shaped eatery Dive! to Jessica Biel's Au Fudge. Food Network stars with restaurants tend to fare a bit better, but your average television or movie star might be hard-pressed to succeed in the cutthroat world of the restaurant industry.

However, it's that very cutthroat nature that itself has become the subject of so many Hollywood projects of late. The television show "The Bear," which gives viewers a stark look into the stressful work environment of the restaurant industry, isn't just entertaining — it has also influenced a Chicago beef boom, after viewers found themselves craving the main characters' signature dish.

Of course, given this information, it should be noted that the restaurant industry isn't for every actor who appears in a culinary-focused film. Recently, former "Glow" actress Alison Brie starred in a dark romantic comedy called "Spin Me Round," in which she portrayed an employee of an Italian restaurant chain. But would Brie ever be interested in working in the industry in real life?