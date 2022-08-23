Cracker Barrel's New Fried Chicken Uses Three Different Kinds Of Ranch

Cracker Barrel, the homestyle restaurant chain dotting the interstate, has been a beacon for traveling families for over 50 years. With an old country store featuring vintage candy and toys from your grandparents' childhood, and a restaurant exuding Southern charm, every Cracker Barrel location feels like it was preserved in time. Meant to feel like your home-away-from-home, according to its founder Dan Evins, the chain prides itself on cooking from scratch and sourcing quality ingredients.

Found in 45 states, each of its 664 rocker-lined stores turns on its gas lamps promptly at 5 p.m., keeps the same peg game on each table, and lights its fireplaces at the first sign of Autumn, making sure there is consistency nationwide. The menu offers breakfast all day and is heavy on comfort foods. Cracker Barrel serves over 200 million biscuits annually and offers family-style fried chicken meals, mac 'n cheese, and its best-selling item, a hash brown casserole. According to Today, 90% of the ingredients used to prepare these dishes are sourced in the U.S.

Although the restaurant preserves a bygone era, it's trying to respond to new market demands. In 2021 the chain opened its first ghost kitchen in Los Angeles and launched its first virtual brand, "Chicken 'n Biscuits," responding to a post-pandemic shift in the restaurant industry. In a nation consumed with putting ranch on everything, Cracker Barrel has reacted to that too, upping the ante and using three different kinds of ranch dressing on its new fried chicken dish.