Jack In The Box Is About To Change In A Big Way

Jack in the Box has always marketed itself as "different" from other fast food restaurants. The chain features a clown mascot in a similar style to McDonald's former mascot Ronald McDonald. However, "Jack" is more brash and spontaneous (for lack of a better word) than old Ronald was, as evidenced by some of the chain's more outrageous commercials (via Eat This, Not That). Jack in the Box also openly markets to those who enjoy recreational marijuana, such as offering a special "Merry Munchie Meal" promotion in 2017 to celebrate California legalizing cannabis (via Fortune). After all, what says California more than being stoned on a beach with a box of mini tacos?

Even the chain's menu options seem to fly in the face of conventional fast food items, offering everything from cheeseburgers with grilled cheese in lieu of buns to egg rolls. Everything Jack in the Box does for consumers seems to try and prove that the company are the cool, hip uncle who lets you stay up late and eat burgers at midnight unlike the older, conservative fast-food restaurants. For what it's worth, it seems like the marketing tricks get results, since Jack in the Box has over 2,200 locations across the United States, and even one located in Guam (via Jack in the Box).

Jack in the Box's newest venture focuses on making sure the chain is keeping up with the times — although in a much more technological sense than any wild or zany marketing stunt has previously.