Why Cher Is Coming For Nestlé Almonds On Twitter

Fast food brands commonly use celebrity endorsements as a way to drive sales — and, in general, it works. According to Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse and Barclays Capital analyst Jeroen Verleun, a company's sales will typically rise an average of 4% following a celebrity campaign (via USA Today). Furthermore, the business' stock value increases by 0.25%.

One such partnership was that between Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber, which saw the release of three new Timbits flavors known appropriately as Timbiebs. Per CNN Business, the trio was composed of chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle donut bites. Paired with merchandise sales, the collaboration elevated Tim Hortons' revenue by 10.3% in the final quarter of 2021.

Just as a celebrity endorsement can boost a company's success, a celebrity's disapproval has the power to impact a business in a negative way. Presumably, Nestlé is hoping that won't be the case following a string of tweets Cher fired at the brand over the weekend.