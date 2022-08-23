What You Need To Know About 7-Eleven's New Breakfast Pizza

It's no secret that 7-Eleven has a lot going for it — especially given that it was crowned the largest convenience chain in the world (per CNBC). Of course, the retailer is definitely drawing crowds by being open 24/7 so that customers can satisfy their thirst with a Big Gulp day or night. And, promos like it's Bring Your Own Cup Day, where anyone can fill a container of their choice to the brim with a Slurpee for $1.99, are certainly helping the chain drum up business. And, it may be 7-Eleven's innovative line of signature products that has earned the store enough of a following to have Walmart sell hoodies with the convenience chain's logo on printed them (per Walmart).

Aside from seasonal favorites like its customizable pumpkin spice latte and its classic Thanksgiving turkey sub (via QSR Magazine), 7-Eleven has a more permanent food option that keeps loyal fans across the world coming back for more. However, this 7-Eleven favorite has consistently disappeared and reappeared on the store's menu over the years — and now, after a 2-year break (per CS News), according to QSR Magazine, 7-Eleven's Breakfast Pizza has officially made its way back to the convenience store chain. Indeed, this breakfast item is so adored that when 7-Eleven first started the initial testing, it ranked as the chain's second most-ordered pizza (as noted by The Shelby Report).