IHOP Has Some 'Scary' News About Its Fall Menu

IHOP is making it easier than ever to customize its menu offerings to your liking, and it's doing it just in time for fall. On Monday, August 22, IHOP announced a new Choice Menu, which features made-to-order creations as well as special combinations for fall (via Business Wire).

The first fall meal is centered around pumpkin spice pancakes with seasonal spices, whipped cream, and real pumpkin. The breakfast joint is offering six "combo tiers," each of which include eggs and hash browns. The different combinations include an egg combo, a regular combo with bacon or sausage links, a ham and eggs combo with grilled ham, and a sausage and egg combo with four sausage links. You can also order a bacon and egg combo with four strips of bacon or an "ultimate" combo with bacon and sausage. The second fall meal is Scary Face Pancakes, which seem aimed at kids who like to play with their food. The pancake comes with "whipped topping eyes and smile," plus edible items for decorating such as whipped cream, Oreo cookies, candy corn, and glazed strawberries.

Though these customizable combos are new for the chain, IHOP's pumpkin pancakes have been a seasonal offering for some time now. In the past, they've taken the form of pumpkin praline or pumpkin cheesecake pancakes, but this year, IHOP is sticking with classic pumpkin spice.