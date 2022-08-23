Bobby Flay's 'Favorite Day' On Bobby & Sophie Is Too Wholesome

There are a couple of things we can confidently say about Bobby Flay. He loves his daughter Sophie. The two apparently get along so well that they've even begun to collaborate on entertainment projects, including their new show "Bobby And Sophie On The Coast." He's a fan of horse racing (via America's Best Racing), loves Southwestern flavors and Italian food (via Wonderwall), and he's a big cat person.

Flay has two Maine coon cats, Nacho and Stella. He's a committed cat dad, often sharing pictures of his feline friends on his Instagram page, and in 2021 he even announced a new project inspired by his cat Nacho: a line of cat food, called Made By Nacho. Apparently, the reason Flay loves cats so much is that there were always cats around him when he was growing up, and he developed a lifelong bond with felines as a result of that early exposure (via People). But Flay doesn't just love his own two cats, as fans of the chef may have recently seen in the first episode of "Bobby And Sophie On The Coast."