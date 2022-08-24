Why TikTok Is Disgusted By A Florida Wendy's

If you're a Wendy's regular, you have probably wondered what goes on behind the counter when picking up your latest Baconator. Maybe it's the opposite and you faithfully trust the employees who churn out hundreds of fan-loving frosty's every day, wiping food crumbs before they fall. Either way, you may want to consider taking a second thought before choosing where to buy your next fast food meal. While some believe there are good reasons to never order chili at Wendy's, one social media user went ahead and took fellow TikTokers on a journey through the actual chili-making process last summer, and let's just say the video seemed to disgust many Wendy's fans.

Social media has become an easy outlet for everyday people to speak their truth and for some, that truth includes exposing fast food restaurants for shady food handling practices. No restaurant is immune to bad decision-making, and there are some big flops in Wendy's history. As the fast food chain attempts to maintain its social media presence through the sassy Wendy's Twitter account, the popular restaurant is still being called out for less than savory practices, causing a recent uproar on the TikTok platform.