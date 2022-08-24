Haylie Duff Talks Summertime Snacks, Grilling Tips, And More - Exclusive Interview

The last time you spoke to Mashed, you mentioned that your family's really into grilling. It's prime grilling season, but a lot of people get intimidated by the grill. As a Texan, what are your top tips for making it approachable?

It's so funny because people say that to me all the time, and I'm like, "There's nothing easier than the grill." I always find it funny that when people start cooking, they start with chicken, because chicken is, to me, the hardest of it all. It's easiest to get sick from chicken. You can undercook chicken, but you can't really undercook steak. You can't really under-cook pork. I guess you can, but the temperatures for those meats are much more lenient than chicken. But everybody seems to start with chicken when they first start learning to cook.

I grew up in a family where my dad loved to cook on a pit, and he is a very open-fire cooker. His evening ritual was to go outside and start his fire. It was not every night — I'm not trying to make it sound like my dad had a scotch every night, but he loved the ritual of a scotch and starting his fire and making his great steak on a Saturday. That was his thing.

I have these great memories of my family doing these things together. Those traditions have carried on into my own family, because that's what we do now, too. But there's nothing better than meat or chicken or whatever cooked that way. It definitely tastes different cooked over open fire than it does on a grill pan in your kitchen.

Do you have any tips for home cooks grilling a steak to keep in mind?

The thing to know is that you just have to do it a few times. You've got to play with it and experiment with it. Knowing your temperatures is everything, and knowing how you like your steak is important. You only learn that by doing it.

I like a medium rare steak. I know that I take my steak off at 125 F, and then I let it rest. Then I normally have the steak that I like. That only comes from getting out there and doing it a few times. Other than that, [it's] also buying a good piece of meat. That's also a great way to ensure that you're going to get a good steak at the end of the day, picking out a good piece of meat to start with — and not being scared of salt. Salt is your friend on a good steak.

Do you salt ahead of time or right before you put it on the grill?

I tend to do it right before I put it on the grill.