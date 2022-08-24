Luke Bryan Just Released His Own Farm-To-Mouth Popcorn

It may seem like Luke Bryan is trying to take the corn kid's spotlight with the recent release of his popcorn, but Bryan's journey actually started back in 2020. This isn't the singer's first food endeavor either, as Bryan's line of hard seltzers launched last year. What some people may not know is that the "Kick the Dust Up" singer doesn't just croon about farming, he actually owns a farm. In 2020, he planted four acres of sweet corn, allegedly out of pandemic boredom, and immediately regretted it. As evidenced in a video he posted on Instagram featuring Bryan covered in dirt, carrying a bucket of corn, and advising others to not make the same mistake as him. Bryan's father, who is also a farmer, originally cautioned against it, but the country singer told Taste of Country that he has an issue with small projects — he always has to go big, no matter what.

"I bought a tractor, a tiller, a planter, a plow, fertilizer [but] ... essentially, it was a money-losing endeavor," the Georgia native told TOC. "Yeah, I'm in [for] a lot. I think I've only sold about $1,100 worth of sweet corn. So, I'm about $30,000 in the hole on this farming operation," he said. The "Rain is a Good Thing" singer apparently learned his lesson from that endeavor, though. This time around, he's getting help from local farmers to help him grow a reasonable amount of popcorn to make Fendt & Luke Bryan's Boldly Grown Popcorn.