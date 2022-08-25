What Fans Need To Know About Crypto.com Arena's Food Upgrades

If you're heading out to see a sports game or a concert in a large arena, your plans might also involve grabbing a drink, meal, or just a quick snack. And if you're more of a foodie than a sports fan, you'll want to know what the best foods are in every MLB Ballpark. If you find yourself at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, though, your options will have just opened up.

In a press release, AEG Worldwide announced that it would be making significant renovations to Crypto.com Arena (home of the Lakers) and L.A. LIVE's Xbox Plaza by the fall of 2024. While that's still two years away, we do have an idea of what this renovation is going to look like and how it's going to affect the food offerings at the stadium and entertainment center. Unfortunately, unless you're willing to spend a lot of money, it's not likely that you'll experience as many of the updates firsthand: Eater writes that the renovations target spaces "available only to people in the premium seats."