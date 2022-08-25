Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Pretzel Snack

When it comes to savory snack aisle, the world truly is your oyster. Whether you want something plain and simple, like Pita Chips, or a cheesy, salty snack bursting with flavor, like a bag of Doritos, there is guaranteed to be one afternoon pick-me-up or late night snack that suits your fancy. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a bag of pretzels. Salty, crunchy, and packed full of flavor, pretzels are some of the most versatile snacks out there. You can coat them in melted chocolate or yogurt for a simple dessert, use them as vessels to scoop up a delicious dip, or simply munch on them by the handful.

To make things complicated, there is more than one pretzel option to choose between at the grocery store. If getting a good crunch out of your pretzels is paramount, try a bag of Snyder's. If you prefer your pretzels thin, you can give a bag of Rold Gold Tiny Twists a shot, and gluten-free snackers can opt for a bag of Quinn Sea Salt Pretzel Twists. If Trader Joe's is your grocery store of choice, there are pretzel snacks available for you, too. User @traderjoeslist took to Instagram to share the return of one fan-favorite pretzel snack and shoppers couldn't be more delighted.