Carl's Jr. Has Good News For Fans Of This Decadent Sandwich

It's fairly common to see your favorite fast food restaurants release menu items ... and then take them away. McDonald's is continually releasing its McRib for a limited time, only to have it snatched from the jaws of hunger again. Starbucks introduced the world to Pumpkin Spice Lattes, but only offers the drink for a short window of time in the fall. If you have a favorite item that has been swept off the menu, it's always an exciting occasion when it makes a surprise return.

Over the years, Carl's Jr. has released several sandwiches and burgers that have been released on a limited run. In 2021, Carl's Jr. and Hardees released three items as part of its BLT Ranch Line. The first was a BLT Ranch Chicken Sandwich, complete with bacon and a dill ranch sauce. The second item was an Angus Thickburger smothered in the same dill sauce. The last item was Bacon Ranch Fries that were smothered in ranch sauce and topped with bacon bits. Sadly, the BLT Ranch line promotion only stuck around for a limited time and is no longer available.

2021 was also the year Carl's Jr. introduced the Sourdough Star. The burger was around for a limited time before being taken off the menu. Good news for fans of the burger, as it's coming back this year.