Carl's Jr. Has Good News For Fans Of This Decadent Sandwich
It's fairly common to see your favorite fast food restaurants release menu items ... and then take them away. McDonald's is continually releasing its McRib for a limited time, only to have it snatched from the jaws of hunger again. Starbucks introduced the world to Pumpkin Spice Lattes, but only offers the drink for a short window of time in the fall. If you have a favorite item that has been swept off the menu, it's always an exciting occasion when it makes a surprise return.
Over the years, Carl's Jr. has released several sandwiches and burgers that have been released on a limited run. In 2021, Carl's Jr. and Hardees released three items as part of its BLT Ranch Line. The first was a BLT Ranch Chicken Sandwich, complete with bacon and a dill ranch sauce. The second item was an Angus Thickburger smothered in the same dill sauce. The last item was Bacon Ranch Fries that were smothered in ranch sauce and topped with bacon bits. Sadly, the BLT Ranch line promotion only stuck around for a limited time and is no longer available.
2021 was also the year Carl's Jr. introduced the Sourdough Star. The burger was around for a limited time before being taken off the menu. Good news for fans of the burger, as it's coming back this year.
The Sourdough Star makes its triumphant return
The Sourdough Star burger returns to participating Carl's Jr. restaurants just in time for back-to-school. The Sourdough Star was first introduced in August 2021 but quickly disappeared. The sandwich is made with a charbroiled patty, American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion (per Chew Boom). The burger is topped with classic sauce and mayo before being sandwiched between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. Fans of the sandwich can also order the Double Sourdough Star, which has 2 beef patties.
The Sourdough Star will only be available at Carl's Jr. locations and not Hardees. For those who only have a Hardee's location nearby, they can still get their sourdough fix. The chain's Frisco Angus Burger is on the menu now, and available most of the time. The Frisco Angus Burger starts with a beef patty that is topped with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, and tomato. The burger is served between two slices of toasted sourdough. Hardee's also offers the Frisco Breakfast Sandwich, which features egg, cheese, and ham on sourdough toast. But, if you're looking to satisfy your Sourdough Star cravings, head to Carl's Jr. before the limited-time burger disappears.