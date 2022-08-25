Why Pubs In The UK May Be In Danger

Just as bars and restaurants around the globe were beginning to welcome back pre-pandemic levels of foot traffic, an overwhelming number of pubs in the U.K. have found themselves in the jaws of another survival threat: sky-high electric bills. According to a survey conducted by The Morning Advertiser, nearly "three quarters" of participating pub owners admitted that they may have to shut off their Guinness taps for good this winter without help from the government. More than half of pub owners said their utility bills had increased by over 100% in recent months. "Even a 20% increase would be unaffordable, never mind 200%," wrote one participant.

Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February — which has been a major player in the inflation of gas and other products around the world — wholesale natural gas prices in the U.K. had already begun to soar from a staggering post-pandemic increase in demand (per CNN). Scottish Power, a major U.K. energy supplier, is encouraging the government to implement a £2,000 freeze on energy bills and to "give money to suppliers to meet the much higher costs of gas and electricity on wholesale markets."

To make matters more pressing, all of this is taking place as the country awaits a new leader to replace resigned Prime Minster Boris Johnson (via The Guardian). When it comes to pubs, eateries, hotels, and other hospitality businesses in the U.K., The Morning Advertiser warns of an "extinction event."