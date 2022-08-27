The Sweet Reason Wendy's Iconic Hair Color Changed In Canada

Wendy's is the second largest fast food chain in the United States and its logo of a red-haired girl in braids is known the world over (per Forbes). The brand was founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas, who chose to differentiate himself from his competitors by offering square burgers and the iconic ice cream Frosty. He also chose his daughter as inspiration for not only the name of the restaurant but for the famous Wendy's logo as well (via Insider).

Today, in the age of social media, the outspoken brand likes to openly roast its competitors in what appears to be a humorous marketing ploy. While the aim might be marketing, people very much enjoy Wendy's and its forthrightness. Recently in Canada, the brand changed Wendy's hair from red to gray and this time, it wasn't a roast but in support of a much better cause.

In a recent Twitter post, Wendy's Canada displayed the new hair color of the logo with the phrase, "A star is a star, regardless of hair color." While Wendy's didn't come straight out and say that this change was directly in support of a certain national broadcaster for CTV, they were mentioned in a hashtag below the image.