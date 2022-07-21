Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Wendy's Roasting McDonald's

Openly choosing a favorite fast food restaurant in a conversation with friends or family can feel similar to discussing politics or religion. Everyone has their opinions and most will stand behind their preferences in an argument or two. With more than 38,000 locations around the globe, some people contend McDonald's has the best menu selection and cost. In contrast, others believe Wendy's food's quality and the brand's recent menu expansion make it the real winner when it comes to grabbing a quick meal (via Forbes).

If you look at sales alone, Wendy's saw their revenue increase over the last year (via QSRweb.com). However, according to The New York Times, McDonald's reached $23 billion in sales in 2021 with an increase of 21% from 2019. While McDonald's totaled more overall sales, Wendy's doesn't only use their expanding menu to lure in customers. Wendy's menu items may be more expensive (via Query Sprout), but the restuarant promises fresh beef burgers. The chain also uses social media in more ways than one to reap attention.

By taking a glance at Wendy's Twitter account it's clear that they use roasting their competition as a marketing tactic. The tagline under their Twitter handle reads, "We like our tweets the way we like our fries: hot, crispy, and better than anyone expects from a fast food restaurant." Whether or not it works is still up for debate but their most recent Instagram attack on McDonald's has social media users going wild.