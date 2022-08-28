Duff Goldman Stunned Twitter With A Lifelike Pixar Cake

Duff Goldman is known as the Ace of Cakes for very good reason and he showed off his skills, proving the merits of that title once again. It's one of Goldman's more whimsical creations that defies belief considering that it's actually a pastry and fans of Pixar's animated movies will find this cake extra sweet.

Goldman became associated with the "Ace" title by virtue of his role in the titular Food Network series "Ace of Cakes," but his pastry practice goes back even further. One of the things you don't know about Goldman is that he began cooking professionally at just 14 years of age according to Food Network. Since then, his career has blossomed through opening bakeries and showing off his artistic flair via custom cakes and other desserts.

One of Duff's works of art doesn't seem to be bugging anyone on Twitter. In fact, his followers appear to think it's an absolute pillar of pastry perfection.