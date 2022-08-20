Duff Goldman's Alice In Wonderland Cake Is Turning Heads

Duff Goldman has us feeling late for a very important date with his latest cake creation. He has created some amazing cakes over the years. The celebrity cake that he is most proud of took the form of R2-D2 as an homage to the droid's "Star Wars" creator. Fans might admire the Harry Potter-themed cake that came complete with lights and fog (via Food Network) or the interesting cakes he had at his wedding, which included a meaty creation made with meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma, and mashed potatoes, per People. The former "Ace of Cakes" host knows presentation is everything, and his cakes definitely deliver. Maybe that's why he was selected to make President Obama's 2013 inauguration cake, which per the Baltimore Sun, was six tiers of patriotic imagery and confection, fit for the leader of the United States.

But while we love a good red, white, and blue dessert, it's Goldman's cake of the week creation that will have you smiling like a Cheshire Cat at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party while yelling, "Off with their heads!" in the same breath. The Charm City Cake bakery owner took to Instagram to share a picture of a cake based on the iconic Lewis Carroll story, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," and fans cannot contain their enthusiasm.