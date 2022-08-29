BJ's Has Some Exciting News For Pizookie Fans

The Pizookie stands for "pizza cookie," though it's actually a cookie cut into pizza-like slices and topped with ice cream. Since the release of the Pizookie, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery has created many varieties with numerous toppings. Many limited-edition treats have come and gone, including a series centered around cereal (per Food & Wine). One was the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Pizookie, which was covered in actual Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal with ice cream, cinnamon, and a sugar cookie base. It continued its cereal-inspired endeavor with a Fruity Pebbles Cereal Pizookie, once again topped with cereal and ice cream as well as sprinkles on a buttery sugar cookie base, per PR Newswire.

Fortunately for lovers of the famed Pizookie, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery is offering a sweet deal in September and October. However, if you want to reap the benefits, you better act fast.