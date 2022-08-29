BJ's Has Some Exciting News For Pizookie Fans
The Pizookie stands for "pizza cookie," though it's actually a cookie cut into pizza-like slices and topped with ice cream. Since the release of the Pizookie, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery has created many varieties with numerous toppings. Many limited-edition treats have come and gone, including a series centered around cereal (per Food & Wine). One was the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Pizookie, which was covered in actual Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal with ice cream, cinnamon, and a sugar cookie base. It continued its cereal-inspired endeavor with a Fruity Pebbles Cereal Pizookie, once again topped with cereal and ice cream as well as sprinkles on a buttery sugar cookie base, per PR Newswire.
Fortunately for lovers of the famed Pizookie, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery is offering a sweet deal in September and October. However, if you want to reap the benefits, you better act fast.
Indulge for 2 months
From Monday, August 29 to Wednesday, August 31, those who purchase a $10 Pizookie Pass will receive a free full-size Pizookie every day for the month of September. According to BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, the pass is redeemable for the first 200 people to purchase one and is valid for dine-in use only. The free treat can only be retrieved by the listed pass holder. Additionally, starting October 1, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery will be serving up $5 Pizookies for those who dine in, according to PR Newswire.
The available flavors are S'mores Peanut Butter, Strawberry Shortcake, Hot Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chunk, Cookies 'N' Cream, Monkey Bread, Triple Chocolate, Salted Carmel, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Peanut Butter, and Sugar Cookie (per the restaurant's website). There is even a gluten-free Chocolate Chip option for those who need it. "Here at BJ's, we're as obsessed with the Pizookie as our guests, and we're excited to celebrate and share even more ways to indulge in our world-famous dessert," BJ's Restaurant senior vice president of marketing Heidi Rogers said, adding, "Our two new promotions will help us meet our goal of satisfying every sweet tooth!"