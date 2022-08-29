Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way

Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.

A fast food burger and soft serve powerhouse, DQ knows how to celebrate special occasions, and it's usually through changing the varying flavor profiles of the famous Dairy Queen Blizzard. Whether it's bringing back a fan favorite Blizzard for the winter festivities or debuting a Mint Brownie Blizzard for St. Patricks Day, Dairy Queen has ways of embracing that holiday mood.

Beyond national holidays, Dairy Queen has had a few collaborations that have extended outside the predictable bounds of M&M's and soft serve. The popular chain partnered with Sunny Days Entertainment in 2019 to release little toy dolls in plastic cups coined as Lil' Blizzard Friends. And in the following year when DQ started making in-house Hidden Valley Ranch, it partnered with the salad dressing brand to bring fans unique merchandise, including specialized versions of a cornhole board and cross-stitch kit (per MyRecipes). This autumn, Dairy Queen is not only releasing new Blizzard flavors but the popular chain is also bringing fans a line of cozy items to help them embrace the warmth of the season.