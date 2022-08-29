Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way
Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
A fast food burger and soft serve powerhouse, DQ knows how to celebrate special occasions, and it's usually through changing the varying flavor profiles of the famous Dairy Queen Blizzard. Whether it's bringing back a fan favorite Blizzard for the winter festivities or debuting a Mint Brownie Blizzard for St. Patricks Day, Dairy Queen has ways of embracing that holiday mood.
Beyond national holidays, Dairy Queen has had a few collaborations that have extended outside the predictable bounds of M&M's and soft serve. The popular chain partnered with Sunny Days Entertainment in 2019 to release little toy dolls in plastic cups coined as Lil' Blizzard Friends. And in the following year when DQ started making in-house Hidden Valley Ranch, it partnered with the salad dressing brand to bring fans unique merchandise, including specialized versions of a cornhole board and cross-stitch kit (per MyRecipes). This autumn, Dairy Queen is not only releasing new Blizzard flavors but the popular chain is also bringing fans a line of cozy items to help them embrace the warmth of the season.
Dairy Queen welcomes fall with seasonal Blizzards and a scented pillow collection
DQ debuted its seasonal Blizzard lineup earlier on Instagram, showing off flavors like Snickers Brownie, Reese's Take 5, and Cinnamon Roll Centers in an attempt the get Blizzard fans excited. User coolrandomfinds seemed impressed, posting, "Cinnamon roll centers???? I think I just died and went to heaven!" Meanwhile, faithhopelove377 had sorely missed the returning Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. Of course, if you ask the chain, it will probably tell you the Blizzards are a dream, possibly the kind that involves resting on a pillow. In fact, Dairy Queen also announced earlier today that in conjunction with its new Fall Blizzard flavors, the company will be debuting two new pillow collections to match the seasonal flavors.
The special "pillow flights" are inspired by this unique Blizzard lineup. In the first flight, a round cinnamon roll-esque pillow is accompanied by two square pillows matching the scents and colors of the Oreo Hot Cocoa and Very Cherry Chip Blizzards. Flight two includes a pumpkin pie slice pillow with two square pillows with colors and smells matching the Snickers Brownie and Reese's Take 5 Blizzard treats, per a press release published by Business Wire.
While the pillows have yet to be released, the press release noted upcoming sweepstakes to receive one of the two pillow flights between September 7 and 16 with official details available on the Dairy Queen website.