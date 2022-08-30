Sunny Anderson Received Support From A Fellow Chef After Clapping Back At Twitter Haters

With her varied history on The Food Network over the years, we can safely say one thing about Sunny Anderson: The chef knows how to garner a fan base. The former Air Force radio host has been making a name for herself on The Food Network since 2005 and has been a semi-regular guest chef and judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" since 2014 (per IMDb).

With Anderson's commentary and truth-speaking feedback, however, she can't win the hearts of every single Bobby Flay supporter. In 2017, when she posted a photo of her appearance on "Beat Bobby Flay" to Facebook, some of the comments were quite harsh. One social media user stated, "She is too loud and acts ignorant," while another claimed that her appearances "ruin" the show.

Luckily, Anderson's presence on the fast-paced Food Network show receives far more positive reviews than negative ones. Earlier this summer, the chef posted a picture with TV personality Carson Kressley during filming on Instagram, and the star received nothing but support from viewers with one commenting, "The best episodes are when you're on — the dynamic can't be beat."

Being a guest judge on such a popular show isn't easy and criticism will rear its ugly head from time to time. After receiving some nasty comments on Twitter, Anderson not only stood up for herself but discovered how much her TV presence is appreciated.