Reddit Can't Wait For Costco's Pumpkin Pie To Finally Return

There are a lot of reasons why people get excited for fall, from the change toward cooler weather, to dressing up for Halloween. But, we'd be lying if we said that a major reason why we get excited for autumn isn't pumpkin-flavored foods. From tracking the return date of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, to indulging in something from Caribou Coffee's newly launched fall lineup, if there's pumpkin in it, there's a good chance we'll try it at least once.

However, while innovation often breeds creativity, there's something to be said for that seminal fall classic: pumpkin pie. After all, it's the dessert that started the pumpkin spice craze in the first place. But, there are a few different ways that you might be screwing up your pumpkin pie when you bake it from scratch. Therefore, getting one from the store is a much easier route to immediate pumpkin satisfaction. So, when a couple of shoppers spotted Costco's refrigerated seasonal pumpkin pies back on store shelves this August, Reddit and Instagram got seriously excited.