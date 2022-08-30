Reddit Can't Wait For Costco's Pumpkin Pie To Finally Return
There are a lot of reasons why people get excited for fall, from the change toward cooler weather, to dressing up for Halloween. But, we'd be lying if we said that a major reason why we get excited for autumn isn't pumpkin-flavored foods. From tracking the return date of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, to indulging in something from Caribou Coffee's newly launched fall lineup, if there's pumpkin in it, there's a good chance we'll try it at least once.
However, while innovation often breeds creativity, there's something to be said for that seminal fall classic: pumpkin pie. After all, it's the dessert that started the pumpkin spice craze in the first place. But, there are a few different ways that you might be screwing up your pumpkin pie when you bake it from scratch. Therefore, getting one from the store is a much easier route to immediate pumpkin satisfaction. So, when a couple of shoppers spotted Costco's refrigerated seasonal pumpkin pies back on store shelves this August, Reddit and Instagram got seriously excited.
People are happy pumpkin pie at Costco is back so early
Costco's pumpkin pies are a cult favorite for a reason. They're big enough to serve a crowd, weighing in at more than 3.5 pounds each, and measuring about 12" in diameter (via Reader's Digest). They're also remarkably inexpensive. A Reddit user who spotted the pies at their store in August of 2022 shared they were selling for just $5.99. "You can't buy the ingredients and bake it yourself for the price," raved one Reddit user, while another excited customer said, "Fall beer, pumpkin pie, and the promise of cooler weather. Hell yeah."
There are some folks, however, who aren't as keen on the return of Costco pumpkin pie season: the workers who actually bake the pies in-house. "I made 120 of those this morning," shared a Costco bakery employee (via Reddit). "I am probably going to have to do it again tomorrow, and we are just getting started." Still, fans of the pie on Reddit had nothing but words of encouragement for the hardworking bakers who churn out Costco's pumpkin pies all fall: "Doing the lord's work! You are appreciated!"