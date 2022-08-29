We Finally Know The Return Date Of Starbucks' PSL

Many will argue that no Pumpkin Spice Latte compares to the original. What sets the Starbucks PSL apart from the competition is the real pumpkin used in the syrup, while most simply focus on the spices used in pumpkin pie like vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Of course, if you can manage to get paid to drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and try out every version of the drink available, you may have another opinion. But if you're already solid on your answer, let's get to when you can find that fragrant brew.

Whether pumpkin spice is your m.o. or you're sipping on the down low, when it comes down to it, most people probably enjoy a good PSL — no matter if they're willing to admit to it in public or not. Either way, it's time to get excited about PSL season, because it's basically here. Starbucks' signature Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to stores on Tuesday, August 30 (per Chew Boom). Other classics returning to your local Starbucks on August 30 include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. New this year will be an Owl Cake Pop and, quite excitingly for pumpkin spice fans, a ready-to-drink Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Pumpkin Cream for retail in select grocery and convenience stores.