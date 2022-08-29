We Finally Know The Return Date Of Starbucks' PSL
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ah, pumpkin spice season. In the 19 years since Starbucks put the flavor on the map with its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin spice has basically become its own industry. The array of pumpkin products you can find these days is almost endless. You can buy pumpkin spice lip gloss, pumpkin spice Goldfish, pumpkin spice air fresheners, and even pumpkin spice toilet spray (yes, really). Amazon alone offers more than 100 different brands of pumpkin spice coffee to make at home, and it seems like every chain worth its salt is putting out a pumpkin-flavored drink these days.
Wasting no time, Krispy Kreme rolled out their new pumpkin spice coffee drinks on August 8. This year, Dunkin' is also offering not one but two pumpkin spice drink options with both a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and their new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, available from August 10. But those who want to hold out for the original PSL have to wait just a little bit longer. Don't worry — the wait is almost over.
Pumpkin Spice season is upon us
Many will argue that no Pumpkin Spice Latte compares to the original. What sets the Starbucks PSL apart from the competition is the real pumpkin used in the syrup, while most simply focus on the spices used in pumpkin pie like vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Of course, if you can manage to get paid to drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and try out every version of the drink available, you may have another opinion. But if you're already solid on your answer, let's get to when you can find that fragrant brew.
Whether pumpkin spice is your m.o. or you're sipping on the down low, when it comes down to it, most people probably enjoy a good PSL — no matter if they're willing to admit to it in public or not. Either way, it's time to get excited about PSL season, because it's basically here. Starbucks' signature Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to stores on Tuesday, August 30 (per Chew Boom). Other classics returning to your local Starbucks on August 30 include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. New this year will be an Owl Cake Pop and, quite excitingly for pumpkin spice fans, a ready-to-drink Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Pumpkin Cream for retail in select grocery and convenience stores.