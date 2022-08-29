Caribou Coffee's Newly Launched Fall Lineup Is Every Pumpkin Lovers' Dream

When the weather starts to cool off in the fall, there are lots of activities people like to enjoy, from leaf-peeping to apple-picking. But for those who are more indoorsy, nothing hits the spot like a seasonal drink or snack from a cozy coffee shop. However, not everyone wants to celebrate autumn with yet another Pumpkin Spice Latte, a fall staple these days.

Pumpkin can be used in many different ways, and other flavors can conjure the essence of fall, like apples, cinnamon, and maple. This autumn, there's one chain that's maximizing pumpkin in its beverage menu, so those suffering from pumpkin latte fatigue will have something else to choose from. And, lest they be forgotten, apple and maple both make an appearance on the menu, too. We're talking about Caribou Coffee, the Minnesota-based coffee chain that's expanded to more than 700 locations worldwide. The chain started serving up its fall menu on August 25.