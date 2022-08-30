Mashed Survey: The Absolute Best Flavor Of Mayonnaise According To Fans
To some, mayonnaise may just be another condiment, but one area of the country takes this creamy spread very seriously is the South. Southerners' mayo of choice is Duke's Mayo, which started back in 1919 as a small sandwich business and has grown into an empire (via Southern Living). According to the outlet, this brand of mayo is preferred over others because it is unsweetened and has a creamier texture. Customers seem to enjoy the simple, clean flavor of the mayo, but according to Food Network, there is a growing trend of "crazy-creative mayonnaise flavors," and even purists like Duke's are joining in on the party.
According to Duke's official website, the company now carries flavored mayos like habanero garlic, cucumber dill, and hint of lime. Brooklyn-based Empire Mayonnaise has gone as far as to have a "mayo of the month" club featuring unique flavors like everything bagel and black garlic (via Food Network). With this wide range of flavored mayos available, it can be hard to pick a favorite, but according to a recent survey we conducted, there's a clear winner.
Survey respondents would prefer if mayonnaise and dijon remained separate condiments
According to a recent Mashed survey, mayonnaise fans prefer to keep it simple, rather than go crazy on the flavor. Out of nearly 600 respondents, 54% of them answered that they prefer plain mayo over any other flavor. Spicy mayo came in a distant second, with 16% of those surveyed declaring it their favorite mayo flavor. It's no surprise that spicy mayo came in second place because Whole Foods has identified spicy condiments as a rising trend (via Food Business News). Another reason that spicy mayo may have snagged the second spot is just because people encounter it more often than other flavored mayos, whether it's part of their favorite sandwich or a required topping when they go out for sushi.
In third place was mayo mixed with ketchup at 14%, which is known as Mayoketchup in Puerto Rico and salsa golf in Argentina, per Eater. In 2018, Kraft Heinz claimed that it had invented this combination when it came out with "Mayochup," which sparked backlash on social media. "My God, this is stupid. It's called Mayo-ketchup here in Puerto Rico and we've used it since forever," tweeted one user.
Rounding out the bottom of the list was garlic mayo, which in came at almost 9%. The least popular mayo flavor of all, however, was dijon mayo, which received a lackluster 6.5% of votes from those surveyed.