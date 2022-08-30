Mashed Survey: The Absolute Best Flavor Of Mayonnaise According To Fans

According to a recent Mashed survey, mayonnaise fans prefer to keep it simple, rather than go crazy on the flavor. Out of nearly 600 respondents, 54% of them answered that they prefer plain mayo over any other flavor. Spicy mayo came in a distant second, with 16% of those surveyed declaring it their favorite mayo flavor. It's no surprise that spicy mayo came in second place because Whole Foods has identified spicy condiments as a rising trend (via Food Business News). Another reason that spicy mayo may have snagged the second spot is just because people encounter it more often than other flavored mayos, whether it's part of their favorite sandwich or a required topping when they go out for sushi.

In third place was mayo mixed with ketchup at 14%, which is known as Mayoketchup in Puerto Rico and salsa golf in Argentina, per Eater. In 2018, Kraft Heinz claimed that it had invented this combination when it came out with "Mayochup," which sparked backlash on social media. "My God, this is stupid. It's called Mayo-ketchup here in Puerto Rico and we've used it since forever," tweeted one user.

Rounding out the bottom of the list was garlic mayo, which in came at almost 9%. The least popular mayo flavor of all, however, was dijon mayo, which received a lackluster 6.5% of votes from those surveyed.