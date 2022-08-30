Nearly 30% Of People Say This Is The Best Flavor Of Kettle Brand Chips - Mashed Survey

A classic crunchy snack, potato chips pair perfectly with a sandwich, dip, or on their own straight from the bag. This versatile snack comes in different styles. Kettle Brand creates distinctive chips thanks to its chosen method of cooking. The name of the brand tells you the cooking style. The potato chips are kettle- or batch-cooked, which means potatoes are added to the oil during frying with the end result being a crunchier bite (via Chicago Tribune). According to the Kettle Brand website, the company makes its chips "extra thick." Some people might consider them a high-end snack or even suggest that kettle chips are healthier than typical potato chips, which is a myth. But many might just indulge in them for the flavor.

Kettle Brand currently offers more than a dozen different flavors (via Kettle Brand's website) and was recently the subject of a Mashed survey that asked readers, "Which is the best flavor of Kettle Brand chips?" A total of 599 people voiced their salty opinions about five flavors. Ranking kettle chips doesn't sound easy, but one option was voted the best by almost 30% of the people.