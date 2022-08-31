A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves

Chicken pot pie fans are pumped to know that this savory pie is back on Costco shelves. User @costcohotfinds shared the update on their Instagram page, writing, "This is about 5.5 lbs and it's delicious! Perfect for an easy meal. Just pop it in the oven." Fans mirrored the user's delight in the comment section. One user warned, "run don't walk," while another called it their "favorite" fall find.

Other than the one complaint Costco shoppers have about this giant chicken pot pie — several customers find it overly salty — this product seems to be fairly well received. A couple users shared some hacks to elevate the dish. "We like to crack an egg for an egg wash on top while baking w/ some parsley," one user recommended. Another advised brushing some melted butter on top of the crust for an extra golden appearance.

As for Costco's sweet fall pies? It looks like customers won't have to wait much longer for those to be hitting shelves, too. "I spotted pumpkin pie already," one of @costcohotfinds' followers claimed, suggesting that it's just a matter of time before you can buy Costco's pumpkin pie from your local warehouse. According to an Instagram post from last year, one of the first pumpkin pies of 2021 was discovered at Costco on August 24.