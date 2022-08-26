Apple Cider Donuts Are Back At Trader Joe's And Instagram Is Ecstatic

If you've walked into a store recently, you may have already seen the growing fall displays. Even though it's technically still summer, many stores are gearing up for Fall, Halloween, and even winter celebrations. It seems as if everyone is anticipating the cooler weather and the flavors of the holidays. It's about this time that pumpkin spice makes its appearance in what seems like every food imaginable. Another popular autumn flavor that's at peak season this time of year is apple.

There's nothing like a hot cup of apple cider on a cold morning to get the day started. No longer is apple cider relegated to simply a hot beverage. Apples and pork are a perfect pairing and it's not uncommon to see an apple cider pork chops recipe. If you live in a state where fall feels more like summer, you can make an apple cider slushie recipe to get into the holiday spirit.

One of the more popular ways to use apple cider spice is to make doughnuts. Costco's apple cider donuts are a huge Fall hit and Trader Joe's shoppers fawn over the store's apple cider donuts.