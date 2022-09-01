Fall Has Officially Arrived At Dutch Bros. Coffee
Now that we're officially in September, it's time for all the fall flavors ranging from apples and cinnamon to maple syrup. But one thing that's guaranteed to take over menus and grocery store aisles every year is pumpkin and pumpkin spice. Starbucks' fall flavors came early to grocery stores in August, and Caribou Coffee launched its fall menu that features a pumpkin latte and an apple cider drink. One of the latest to drop in celebration of the transition into cooler weather is Dutch Bros. Coffee, which released its fall drinks today.
On Instagram, Dutch Bros. Coffee announced its fall menu, which they call "Fallternative: the Dutch take on a fall fave," and the chain's pumpkin and caramel drinks are returning to stores. People in the comments section expressed their excitement, saying they can't wait to buy a drink and that they've been waiting for these seasonal drinks all year. Haven't tried anything from Dutch Bros. Coffee's fall menu yet? Here's what you can expect.
Pumpkin and chai are staple flavors in their fall lineup
Pumpkin has been a staple in fall coffee drinks for a while, so it's no surprise that it's a big part of the seasonal menu. On Dutch Bros. Coffee's website, the featured drinks are all a variation of a caramel pumpkin coffee, and this drink is served in three ways: the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Cold Brew, the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Freeze, and the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve. All of these drinks have a pumpkin and salted caramel flavor base, and other additions to the drinks include raw sugar, pumpkin drizzle, and a soft top. If you're looking for a hot coffee drink, the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve comes in both hot and iced options.
Although pumpkin is the star of Dutch Bros. Coffee's newest offerings, QSR Magazine also explains that the chain is rolling out a Sweater Weather Chai made with white coffee. QSR Magazine says that white coffee has a higher caffeine content than Dutch Bros. Coffee's regular blend and "has a distinct, nutty flavor that goes spectacularly with chai."
On Instagram, one person called the Sweater Weather Chai "seriously the best!!" If you're looking for something different than your usual Starbucks dirty chai, this review sounds like a ringing endorsement, or you can make your own warm and spicy chai tea recipe at home.