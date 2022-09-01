Fall Has Officially Arrived At Dutch Bros. Coffee

Pumpkin has been a staple in fall coffee drinks for a while, so it's no surprise that it's a big part of the seasonal menu. On Dutch Bros. Coffee's website, the featured drinks are all a variation of a caramel pumpkin coffee, and this drink is served in three ways: the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Cold Brew, the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Freeze, and the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve. All of these drinks have a pumpkin and salted caramel flavor base, and other additions to the drinks include raw sugar, pumpkin drizzle, and a soft top. If you're looking for a hot coffee drink, the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve comes in both hot and iced options.

Although pumpkin is the star of Dutch Bros. Coffee's newest offerings, QSR Magazine also explains that the chain is rolling out a Sweater Weather Chai made with white coffee. QSR Magazine says that white coffee has a higher caffeine content than Dutch Bros. Coffee's regular blend and "has a distinct, nutty flavor that goes spectacularly with chai."

On Instagram, one person called the Sweater Weather Chai "seriously the best!!" If you're looking for something different than your usual Starbucks dirty chai, this review sounds like a ringing endorsement, or you can make your own warm and spicy chai tea recipe at home.