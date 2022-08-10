Starbucks' Fall Flavors Are Coming Early To Grocery Stores
Even though much of America is sweating its way through the summertime, fall festivities are right around the corner. Hayrides, sweaters, hearty bowls of soup, and pumpkin spice lattes are the quintessential signs of the season's arrival.
The pumpkin spiced latte in particular has become synonymous with Starbucks. Even though it feels like the fan-favorite drink has been around forever, it actually didn't show up on menus until 2003. Recipe developers at the company gathered to test the company's espresso with pumpkin pie to see which flavors meshed well. After three months, the prototype pumpkin spice latte was born (per Starbucks Stories). The latte, affectionately known as a "PSL," is the third most popular drink ordered at Starbucks (per QuerySprout) — and the love for pumpkin spice is backed by science.
In addition to the pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks expanded its repertoire with other fall-themed coffees and creamers. The best part is you can purchase your favorite Starbucks seasonal favorites at your local grocery store. And if you want to savor these tastes in your morning coffee, Starbucks has you covered, but only for a limited time.
Starbucks Fall flavors hit the shelves this month
Starting in August, consumers can purchase seven of Starbucks' fall favorites online and in grocery stores. This year, Starbucks is releasing two new items to help people get into the festive spirit early: pumpkin nitro cold brew and salted caramel mocha coffee (per Starbucks Stories). The new items join the O.G. pumpkin spice fall favorites including, "Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer, and Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte" (via Better Homes & Gardens).
The pumpkin nitro cold brew is sold in individual 12-ounce cans, and has notes of pumpkin spice and cream, according to Starbucks. The salted caramel mocha flavored coffee is the only item that doesn't have explicit fall flavors, but the beans do have notes of salty caramel and sweet, chocolatey mocha. These fall favorites are great to stock up on while waiting for Starbucks to officially announce the return of its pumpkin spice latte in stores.