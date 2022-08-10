Starbucks' Fall Flavors Are Coming Early To Grocery Stores

Even though much of America is sweating its way through the summertime, fall festivities are right around the corner. Hayrides, sweaters, hearty bowls of soup, and pumpkin spice lattes are the quintessential signs of the season's arrival.

The pumpkin spiced latte in particular has become synonymous with Starbucks. Even though it feels like the fan-favorite drink has been around forever, it actually didn't show up on menus until 2003. Recipe developers at the company gathered to test the company's espresso with pumpkin pie to see which flavors meshed well. After three months, the prototype pumpkin spice latte was born (per Starbucks Stories). The latte, affectionately known as a "PSL," is the third most popular drink ordered at Starbucks (per QuerySprout) — and the love for pumpkin spice is backed by science.

In addition to the pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks expanded its repertoire with other fall-themed coffees and creamers. The best part is you can purchase your favorite Starbucks seasonal favorites at your local grocery store. And if you want to savor these tastes in your morning coffee, Starbucks has you covered, but only for a limited time.