Instagram Is Surprised By Emeril Lagasse's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos

Emeril Lagasse loves screaming "BAM!" and the truth is, we love screaming it with him. The OG celebrity chef was one of the first to captivate Food Network audiences and he paved the way for the many talented chefs who followed. For 11 seasons "Emeril Live" kept viewers' attention, but, to the shock of many, the popular cooking show was canceled in 2007.

While Lagasse had other business ventures, like his restaurant empire and selection of many cookbooks, the chef known for his Cajun cuisine is also musically inclined. Per CNN, Lagasse had a passion for percussions and was pretty good at it, too. In the end, he chose cooking over concerts and home chefs everywhere have become better for it.

We may not hear much from Lagasse these days, but every so often a social media post sparks excitement from his fans, and a recent "Teenage Dirtbag" captioned Instagram throwback has the comment section going bananas.