The Anti-Inflation Meal That Has Twitter Users Seeing Red

As food prices increase due to inflation, many Americans are changing their grocery spending habits, according to NPR. From buying cheaper proteins, like eggs, to simply reducing the number of items in their shopping carts, these new behaviors mean people are seeing the impact of inflation on their dinner plates as well as at the gas pump.

USA Facts defines inflation as an increase in the overall cost of "goods and services in an economy." It's essentially a measure of how valuable your dollar is, and it fluctuates based on a number of factors in the global economy. As July came to a close, the United States inflation rate rounded out to 8.50%, Trading Economics reported. That indicates a slight decrease after it spiked to an all-time high of 9.1% in June.

Wells Fargo economist Tim Quinlan told NPR that a general slowdown in spending will eventually curb inflation. Since that slowdown extends to food shopping, social media is currently replete with advice on how to eat on a budget. Recently, one journalist's dinner-on-a-dime suggestion had Twitter users miffed, to say the least.