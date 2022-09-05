The Burger King VMAs Moment That's Taking The Internet By Storm
The line between Hollywood and fast-food restaurants is a thin one, though that's likely something you already knew. Brands commonly use celebrities in advertisements to boost sales, like Burger King's recent team up with hip-hop star Latto (via Yahoo! News). However, Latto isn't the first female rapper to jump on board with a fast-food chain. In late 2021, Megan Thee Stallion signed a franchise agreement with Popeyes to open five more restaurants, per Franchise Times. She also released a new hot sauce dubbed "Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce" that was paired with the brand's famed chicken sandwich and chicken nuggets. The sauce, which was available in 12 countries and 13,400 United States locations, was made with Aleppo pepper, honey, and cider vinegar.
A similar collaboration happened between Saweetie and McDonald's, according to Food Network. The rapper's branded meal included a Big Mac, a 4-piece Chicken McNugget, medium french fries, a medium Sprite, tangy BBQ Sauce, and "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce. But instead of creating a meal, Latto "had it her way" at the VMAs last month when she brought Burger King as her surprise guest.
Latto rules her beat
On Sunday, August 28, Burger King showed up at the VMAs in a way you'd likely never expect. According to Yahoo! News, rapper Latto donned a metal crown with a Burger King crystal centerpiece during a performance of her hit song, "It's Givin." Designed by celebrity jeweler Laurel DeWitt, the crown also included red, green, clear, and topaz embellishments as well as the rapper's 777 logos.
Shortly after the performance, Burger King posted a video on Instagram of Latto sitting on a throne while wearing the crown. "To all my kings and queens, and everyone in between, it's time for you to embrace your royalty," she begins. She ends with, "let's get ready to rule your beat," which seems to be the slogan of the new BK campaign. The video was posted alongside a caption from Burger King: "[Latto] said it best, do what you do best and #ruleyourbeat by living your life to the fullest, unapologetically your way." Are you excited for this latest celeb-fast food collaboration?