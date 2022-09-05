The Burger King VMAs Moment That's Taking The Internet By Storm

The line between Hollywood and fast-food restaurants is a thin one, though that's likely something you already knew. Brands commonly use celebrities in advertisements to boost sales, like Burger King's recent team up with hip-hop star Latto (via Yahoo! News). However, Latto isn't the first female rapper to jump on board with a fast-food chain. In late 2021, Megan Thee Stallion signed a franchise agreement with Popeyes to open five more restaurants, per Franchise Times. She also released a new hot sauce dubbed "Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce" that was paired with the brand's famed chicken sandwich and chicken nuggets. The sauce, which was available in 12 countries and 13,400 United States locations, was made with Aleppo pepper, honey, and cider vinegar.

A similar collaboration happened between Saweetie and McDonald's, according to Food Network. The rapper's branded meal included a Big Mac, a 4-piece Chicken McNugget, medium french fries, a medium Sprite, tangy BBQ Sauce, and "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce. But instead of creating a meal, Latto "had it her way" at the VMAs last month when she brought Burger King as her surprise guest.