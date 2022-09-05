The Guy Fieri Appreciation Dance That's Lighting Up TikTok

All-American chef, restaurateur, and celebrated television host Guy Fieri is a culinary icon. As the host of the Emmy-nominated Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and other lauded programs like "Guy's Grocery Games," "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime," Fieri is a proper showman. More recently, he launched his new culinary game show "Guy's Ultimate Game Night," which sees celebrity guests compete in food-related trivia and games (per Variety).

When Fieri isn't enjoying dingy, delicious bar food or hosting game shows, he's operating the Guy Fieri Foundation — a disaster relief and culinary education program founded in 2011 (per Guy Fieri Foundation). The foundation often partners with the Salvation Army to power local initiatives and frequently honors American veterans across the nation.

As one of America's favorite entertainers and philanthropists, it comes as no surprise that Fieri has a loyal fanbase. With a whopping 5.4 million followers across Twitter and Instagram, it was only a matter of time until TikTok dedicated a dance to the Mayor of Flavortown.