The Disturbing Reason Smoked Salmon Is Being Recalled In 11 States
There are few words in the English language so frightening as "recall." One's mind immediately runs to cases of E.coli that can sicken dozens, causing diarrhea, pneumonia, or other illnesses, per the CDC. Not all recalls are horror shows, though. Foods can be recalled for improper labeling, which was the real reason Ready Dough's pepperoni pizzas were recalled. But sometimes, those non-bacterial recalls can be even scarier, like the lead-tainted dried blueberries that leaked into the food supply in July 2022 (via FDA). Or the fact that canned tuna can be recalled for high mercury levels but often remains on shelves due to low-testing frequency (per Consumer Reports).
Smoked salmon is already kind of a risky food. Because of its cooking process, it's not safe for immunocompromised individuals per Fred Hutch. In this instance, it may be good that immunocompromised individuals have to miss out on this smokey delicacy as they are always among the most likely to become ill from bacterial food contamination. This recall is bacterial, not lead or mercury or any of the other terrifying things that can apparently be found in your food.
Keep an eye out for symptoms of food poisoning
While a recall is never a pleasant business, it can be especially unpleasant when the product in question is on the spendier end. For pricey smoked salmon, St. James Smokehouse Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon 4-ounce packages seem like a bargain at $10.99 (per Central Market). However, as it turns out, if you bought this product between February and June of 2022, it might not have been such a good deal. According to the FDA, a routine sampling in Washington found Listeria monocytogenes in one batch of the brand's smoked salmon. St. James Smokehouse, the Florida-based company, is conducting a voluntary recall of all St. James Smokehouse Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon in the 4-ounce package sold with the lot number 123172 (via Food Safety News). No other products were found to be contaminated.
While no illnesses have been reported as of September 2, 2022, anyone who may have consumed the contaminated fish should keep an eye out for symptoms such as Listeria poisoning, or listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to present. Food Safety News explains that symptoms to look out for "include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness." As with any food poisoning, children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals are most at risk. Pregnant women are also at acute risk as the infection can cause miscarriage. A seafood recall seems like a good time to stick to some plant-based meals that are seriously delicious.