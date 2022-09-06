The Disturbing Reason Smoked Salmon Is Being Recalled In 11 States

There are few words in the English language so frightening as "recall." One's mind immediately runs to cases of E.coli that can sicken dozens, causing diarrhea, pneumonia, or other illnesses, per the CDC. Not all recalls are horror shows, though. Foods can be recalled for improper labeling, which was the real reason Ready Dough's pepperoni pizzas were recalled. But sometimes, those non-bacterial recalls can be even scarier, like the lead-tainted dried blueberries that leaked into the food supply in July 2022 (via FDA). Or the fact that canned tuna can be recalled for high mercury levels but often remains on shelves due to low-testing frequency (per Consumer Reports).

Smoked salmon is already kind of a risky food. Because of its cooking process, it's not safe for immunocompromised individuals per Fred Hutch. In this instance, it may be good that immunocompromised individuals have to miss out on this smokey delicacy as they are always among the most likely to become ill from bacterial food contamination. This recall is bacterial, not lead or mercury or any of the other terrifying things that can apparently be found in your food.