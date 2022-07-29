The Real Reason Ready Dough's Pepperoni Pizzas Were Recalled

There are few words in the English language quite so scary as "food recall." The mind immediately rolodexes through every news story you've ever heard, read, or watched about foods that were recalled for the scariest reasons. Lead tainted fruit? Check. E. coli power greens? The FDA says it happened. It's easy to worry after hearing those words.

Fortunately, the recall of Ready Dough Pizzas isn't quite so scary. The Florida-based brand specializes in pizza Cubana, or Cuban-style pizza with thick, slightly sweet crust (via Hispanic Food Network). It's also traditionally topped with an unseasoned tomato sauce and two types of cheese, both mozzarella and more flavourful gouda to add a little depth. The most common toppings are ham, chorizo, and pepperoni, but can include anything from shrimp to sliced banana. The dish is believed to have originated in Havana, Cuba (as per Taste Atlas).

Pizzas from the brand have been recalled and you may want to know the reason why.