Long John Silver's Has Good News For Lobster Fans

If you haven't tried the Lobster Bites from Long John Silver's before, you may doubt that fast-food lobster can have quality ingredients. That's what Mike Thayer initially thought when reviewing the Lobster Bites last year for the website Bachelor on the Cheap. But in the review, Thayer has high praise for Long John Silver's lobster creation and said, "These things rock! You do get the sweetness of the lobster tail, the breading is perfectly light yet crispy and enhances the lobster flavor rather than smother it." Ultimately, Thayer gave the Lobster Bites five out of five stars and also mentioned that there is a good amount of lobster in each piece.

Long John Silver's also announced that its Lobster Bites were returning in an Instagram post that got a lot of positive reception. One person commented, "Get in my belly!!" Another fan said, "I'm so happy I'm literally floating." It's clear that people are excited to have Lobster Bites return, and if you love the meal, don't wait too long to head to your nearest Long John Silver's. QSR Magazine explains that this is a limited-time promotion, and while there's always the chance that the chain will bring them back, Lobster Bites won't stay on the menu forever.

Need more Long John Silver's flavor on your dinner table? Try our copycat recipe for chain's fish and learn the secret to crispy, yet light, breading on your fish.