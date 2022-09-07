How Chef's Table: Pizza's Gabriele Bonci Makes Food Political - Exclusive

Netflix's culinary docuseries "Chef's Table: Pizza" returns this fall with the newest season's theme focusing on an international favorite. The season features six chefs from around the world and looks at their individual cooking styles, inspirations, and what led them to their current statuses as some of the planet's experts in all things pizza.

Given the season's impressive lineup of chefs, it's no surprise that Gabriele Bonci of Rome, Italy, is included among them. A celebrity chef in his home country, Bonci has been called "the Michelangelo of Pizza" and was featured on a 2011 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "The Layover," during which Bourdain told viewers to leave their families and abandon their children for Bonci's pizza.

But for Bonci, pizza isn't just pizza. The accomplished chef, according to the Bonci USA website, has formulated more than 1,500 pizza recipes, established multiple restaurants, and in large part — as "Chef's Table: Pizza" details — reinvented the Roman idea of pizza, elevating and using it to draw attention to his greater goals beyond just making a good pie.