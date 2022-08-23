Everything You Need To Know About Chef's Table: Pizza

If you're a fan of the Netflix show "Chef's Table," then you're probably used to its formula. Each episode features a chef, usually one who specializes in high-end, unique cuisine, and shows how they craft their signature dishes. Many of the restaurants featured on the show have earned Michelin stars, and at the helm are some of the most acclaimed chefs in the world (via The Travel).

But "Chef's Table" doesn't only focus on what has traditionally been considered fancy or upscale cooking. "Chef's Table: Pastry" aimed to show the world the artistry behind desserts and baked goods, featuring renowned chefs including Milk Bar's Christina Tosi (via Eater). Similarly, "Chef's Table: BBQ" turned a laser focus on the intense world of barbecue, showing that even the foods some people think of as humble can be incredibly technique-driven and require lots of talent and years of work to perfect. Now, the Netflix series plans to shine a light on yet another incredibly popular, yet perhaps artistically underappreciated food: pizza.