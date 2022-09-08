Cupcake Wars' Candace Nelson Revealed How She Really Feels About Eating All Those Cupcakes

Making cupcakes at home from scratch isn't as hard as you might think. There's an easy trick to decorating your cupcakes that involves cooling them upside-down, not to mention tons of approachable recipes to make your favorite treats at home. NYC-based institution Magnolia Bakery's iconic Carrie cupcakes recipe, popularized thanks to "Sex and the City," is available online, for example. If you're in the mood to see something more show-stopping, though, there's no better thing to watch than "Cupcake Wars."

Cupcake lovers who are also fans of reality TV and cooking competitions might find it hard not to drool over the creations made on "Cupcake Wars." If you're jealous of the series' judges and want their jobs, though, you might want to think twice. According to Sprinkles founder Candace Nelson, one of the permanent judges on the show, eating that many cupcakes gets tiring.

Nelson made a TikTok responding to a fan's question asking, "did you ever get sick of eating that many cupcakes in one sitting?" Nelson's response was a resounding yes. Although tasting cupcakes sounds like a dream job, there are certainly a lot of desserts in each episode of the show. Plus, Nelson pointed out that she would also sample more cupcakes for her own work as a pastry chef.