A Dutch City Is Making Headlines For Banning Public Meat Ads

For those who have lived in the United States for a while, it's probably not too difficult to think of a marketing campaign centered around meat. One that comes to mind may be Arby's slogan, "We have the meats," which the chain has used since 2014 (via Ad Age). On the other hand, if it happens to be white meat one thinks of first, "love that chicken," part of Popeyes' catchy jingle' since 1980, per the website, may be an example that registers.

While recalling a meaty advertisement shouldn't be too tricky, what might be a challenge is imagining living in a place that bans public meat ads entirely. According to recent headlines, there is a city that is doing just that, but it's not in the U.S. Business Insider reported that Haarlem, a city in the Netherlands, will forbid all advertisements promoting meat from the city's buses, as well as from all other public spaces. Though the news of the law might surprise you, the reason behind its creation is meant to be eye-opening.