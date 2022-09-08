An Iconic Fall Flavor Has Officially Entered The Dictionary

We would like to give a special shoutout to our fellow pumpkin spice lovers on this victorious day. The ones who order the PSL the moment it drops at Starbucks, the ones who look forward to Trader Joe's Pumpkin Palooza every year, and the ones who just can't get enough pumpkin spice (for a scientific reason) have finally made their mark: Pumpkin spice is officially in the dictionary just in time for fall.

Merriam-Webster added a total of 370 new phrases and words to the dictionary this September, with pumpkin spice being one of many fresh food terms. According to the language resource, terms like "oat milk," "plant-based," "bahn mi," and "mojo" are all part of the dictionary now. In Merriam-Webster's explanation for why these terms necessitated a dictionary update, it said, "When many people use a word in the same way, over a long enough period of time, that word becomes eligible for inclusion." Considering the fact that #pumpkinspice has more than 1.3 billion views on TikTok alone, that makes perfect sense.