Mashed Exclusive Survey Reveals The Least Favorite Iced Tea Brand

It may be common knowledge that iced tea is a popular drink in the U.S. but did you know tea is right behind water in consumed quantities? According to Tea USA, in 2019 Americans consumed over 3.5 billion gallons of tea with 75-80% of those gallons being iced tea. While the origin of iced tea might surprise you, the projected growth of the tea industry may also come as a shock. The U.S. beverage industry is worth $146 billion dollars (per Zippia) and World Tea News reports that the U.S. iced tea market is expected to grow by 7% over the next eight years.

There are so many mistakes you can make when making your own version of iced tea at home, so why not try one of the countless varieties available at your nearest grocer? Ready-to-drink teas are growing not only in sales but in variety due to health-related trends (via PR Newswire). With the market expanding, now is the perfect time to try one of the fan favorites, but be aware of the varieties of tea consumers choose least — which has been revealed in an exclusive Mashed survey.