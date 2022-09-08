Why Queen Elizabeth's Death Just Changed Celebrity Masterchef

September 8 marked the end of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. According to the BBC, the U.K.'s longstanding monarch died peacefully in her Scottish residence earlier Thursday at age 96. Being on the throne since 1952, the queen not only provided stability to the masses, but she held the royal family together with grace and strength since her inception on the throne 70 years ago.

A death this serious sets off a number of changes within the UK government. Britain has instilled a plan called "Operation London Bridge" for the days following the queen's death (per Politico), while in the royal family, roles are already changing. Not only has Prince Charles stepped in to take over the monarchy as King Charles III, but his second wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, became the Queen Consort (via ABC News).

The queen's passing has also spurred changes all over the internet. The royal family's website is currently down to honor the late queen and celebrities around the world have been posting their sentiments via social media (per People). While Gordon Ramsay paid a tearjerking tribute to the queen on Twitter, Paul Hollywood paid his respects through a heartfelt post on Instagram. The queen's death is also affecting some of the UK's most popular shows. "Celebrity Masterchef" just postponed this evening's show based on the episode's proposed content.