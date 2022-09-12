Twitter Is Raising Armies After Red Lobster Slander

If you love to eat at restaurants, you're not alone. According to You Need A Budget, the average American eats out almost six times a week, and if you're not careful, that can quickly spin your budget out of control. One solution? Sticking to fast-casual and casual dining restaurants, where you might not get white tablecloth service, but you'll still get to eat a meal you didn't have to cook, with no dishes at the end to boot. Some affordable casual dining restaurants even have the allure of a fancier establishment, like seafood chain Red Lobster.

Seafood costs are at an all-time high (via Fish Farming Experts), so a lot of people seem to love that at Red Lobster, they can enjoy an abundance of their favorites (unlimited shrimp deals, for instance) without it being too much of a splurge. The chain is also famous for its garlicky Cheddar Bay biscuits, which have spawned countless copycat recipes. Its fans can be pretty passionate, and one Twitter user recently learned this the hard way, when fans came to the chain's defense and even got Red Lobster to trend on the social media platform (via Twitter).