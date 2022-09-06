Red Lobster Launched Another Unlimited Shrimp Deal, But With A Twist

Although Red Lobster might have "lobster" in the name, there's a lot more at the restaurant that attracts customers. The restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a fan-favorite, and you can even make the biscuits at home. When it comes to the chain's seafood, one of the more exciting times of the year comes when its unlimited shrimp deal is available.

In a press release, Red Lobster announced the return of its Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, where customers can order as much shrimp as they want. Customers start out with two shrimp dishes and order additional shrimp dishes one by one. Of course, the meal comes with the chain's signature biscuits. And if shrimp and biscuits aren't convincing enough, Red Lobster has also decided to run this promotion every day of the week instead of sticking to a few weekdays. On the chain's Instagram post announcing Ultimate Endless Shrimp, fans were ecstatic about the change, so it looks like the deal is already drawing attention. Here's what to expect on the menu for this year's promotion.