Trader Joe's Fans Are Running To Grab Its New Pumpkin Cake Offering
Fall doesn't officially begin until September 22, but don't tell that to Trader Joe's. After teasing shoppers with a sneak peek at the end of August, the market chain launched its 2022 lineup of fall items in a three-day rollout on September 5, 7, and 12. The chain hired a very lucky "Pumpkin Palooza" taste tester this year, making for an extra-special spate of cozy, spiced goods. There are maple items like maple sea salt kettle corn, there are butternut squash foods like returning butternut squash mac & cheese bites, and there are zingy apple things like apple cider fruit spread. But, as per usual, pumpkin things undoubtedly take the cake as the starring ingredient of TJ's Autumnal bounty.
In addition to returning favorites like pumpkin bread mix, pumpkin bisque, pumpkin spice coffee, and pumpkin biscotti, shoppers looking to indulge in something new are in for a treat that's even stickier and sweeter than a caramel apple.
Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes enter the ring
Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes are the latest Trader Joe's snack for pumpkin fans with a sweet tooth. The Instagram account @traderjoeslist shared a photo of the item this week and regaled users with an anecdote that involved dropping a bunch of bean cans in a fit of excitement over the mini bundt-shaped treats. "While [Trader Joe's employees] got me new cans of beans I took these photos for you so I hope someone can buy this and let me know how it is," reads the caption.
According to the comments, shoppers are dutifully fulfilling that request. "The plain sticky one is one of their best cakes ever!" wrote one user, who added that they can't wait to try the seasonal flavor. Some shared that they already made the purchase, while others lamented that the product isn't vegan-friendly. Per the ingredient list shared by @traderjoeslist, the product goes heavy on butter, eggs, and whipping cream, and includes seasonally appropriate add-ins like pumpkin, dates, cinnamon, sugared lemon peel, ginger, and cloves. TJ's suggests serving it with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream, which we bet would be particularly delicious (and supremely sticky) if you served the cake warm.