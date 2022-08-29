Instagram Just Got A Sneak Peek Of Trader Joe's Fall Items

There are two schools of thought when it comes to transitioning from summer to fall: Start filling your house with Halloween decor and rocking chunky sweaters the second the temperature hits below 75 degrees, or stay firmly cemented in that summer state of mind until the official changing of seasons takes place on September 22 (via Brittanica).

Now, we're not here to judge you on whichever side of the scale you fall on. It's perfectly acceptable to sip on an iced pumpkin spice latte by the pool if you don't want to commit to either team during those first few seasonally awkward weeks of September. At the same time, though, it's hard to remember that it's still summer thanks to the early release of autumnal goodies at restaurants and grocery stores — even more so now that customers know about all the newness coming to Trader Joe's this fall.

A recent Instagram post shared by food blogger @markie_devo lists nearly 20 new items said to be hitting TJ's as early as next week, asking shoppers for their thoughts in the comments. Clearly, they're excited for pretty much everything.