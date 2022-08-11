Here's How You Can Become A Pumpkin Taste-Tester At Trader Joe's

Some people visit U-picks, sunflower fields, and corn mazes when fall rolls around. Others brew apple cider and binge every episode of "Over the Garden Wall." And others head to their local Trader Joe's, where seasonal items both coveted and new highlight autumn's most beloved squash: the pumpkin. Limited-edition items at the market chain are a topic of interest year-round and have given way to mountains of monthly blog posts and Instagram accounts, but customers get particularly buzzed about shopping at TJ's when the leaves start to change.

There are the recurring characters, like Pumpkin-O's and pumpkin bread and muffin mix, and then there are the breakout stars. For last year's fall release, Trader Joe's introduced new products, like mini pumpkin ginger ice cream cones, pumpkin Alfredo sauce, and pumpkin spice hummus (via BuzzFeed).

We're still riding the wave of summer here in the Northern Hemisphere, but it won't be long until Trader Joe's unveils its latest line of pumpkin-centric delights. This year, one lucky customer can take part in deciding what those temptations will be — and they'll get paid for it.